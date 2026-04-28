Why did this Tollywood actress say ‘No’ to Chiranjeevi?

Hyderabad: Senior Telugu actress Amani, one of the most popular stars of the 1990s, recently shared an interesting revelation in an interview. She spoke about a missed opportunity to act alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, a story that has now gone viral among fans.

Offered the Role of Chiranjeevi’s Sister

Amani revealed that she was initially offered the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the 2006 film Stalin, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The filmmakers approached her first for the role, but she decided to turn it down. She explained that she could not imagine calling her dream hero “Annayya,” which means brother, on screen. This made it difficult for her to take the role despite its significance.

Why She Said No

Amani shared that Chiranjeevi has always been her favorite hero. Acting alongside him was a dream she cherished, but playing his sister felt impossible for her at the time. She simply could not bring herself to treat him as a sibling in front of the camera, and she made a quiet but firm decision to decline the offer.

Khushbu Sundar Took the Role

After Amani stepped back, Khushbu Sundar was cast in the role. She received praise for her performance and added the warmth the character required. The film performed well, and life moved on, but very few people outside the production knew that Amani had been the first choice.

In the interview, Amani expressed that she still wishes to act with Chiranjeevi, not in a small cameo, but in a proper role that allows her to share meaningful screen space with him. This shows her admiration for the star has remained unchanged over the years.

Amani is known for her realistic performances in films like Sundarakanda and Aha Naa Pellanta. She later moved to television and continued to win over audiences. Even after decades in the industry, she remains relevant and respected for her talent and dedication.