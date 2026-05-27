Why is Jammu Kashmir and Tamil Nadu celebrating Bakrid a day earlier?

Srinagar: Eid-al-Azha (Bakrid), commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and sacrifice, was celebrated across Kashmir and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, May 27, with devotees gathering in large numbers at Eidgahs, mosques, and shrines in large numbers to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, most other states across India will observe the festival on May 28.

The difference in dates is due to regional moon-sighting practices followed in different parts of the country.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. It is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. While Saudi Arabia sighted the moon on May 17, it was not sighted in most parts of India, making May 19 the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

Bakrid in J&K

The largest congregation was at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, where more than 60,000 people offered Eid prayers, they said. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

Bakrid prayers in Jammu Kashmir, May 27 2026 (Photo: PTI)

Smaller gatherings were reported from mosques and shrines across the valley, except the historic Jamia Masjid in the Old City.

Authorities did not permit the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid to hold prayers either at the Eidgah grounds or the historic grand mosque in Nowhatta.

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Bakrid prayers in Jammu Kashmir, May 27 2026 (Photo: PTI)

Thousands of sheep, goats, and other animals were sacrificed across the valley in keeping with the tradition associated with Eid-ul-Azha, they said.

A police officer said Eid prayers passed off peacefully, and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.

Bakrid prayers in Jammu Kashmir, May 27 2026 (Photo: PTI)

Eid in Tamil Nadu

On the other hand, Eid prayers were also offered in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, at Masjid Al Muslimeen Markaz near Vedaranyam.

Devotees also assembled at the Madurai Thamukkam Ground and at Aysha Mahal near the Kuniamuthur Kalavai area in Coimbatore, ANI reported.

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: On the occasion of Bakrid, special prayers were held at Masjid Al Muslimeen Markaz near Vedaranyam pic.twitter.com/j6pOvu2sMD — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2026

(With inputs from agencies.)