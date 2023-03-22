Why is Kavitha not arrested yet, asks Telangana Congress leader

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Tuesday sought to know why Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, who is being questioned in the Delhi Excise policy case, has not been arrested so far.

His reactions came hours after K Kavitha was summoned for her third round of questioning in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Yashki said, “When the beneficiary was arrested Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, other culprits were arrested, why the kingpin who supposedly held 65 per cent of stake, and the co-accused gave a statement that there were benamis to K Kavitha. Why is she not arrested so far?”

Kavitha on Tuesday said that she submitted all the phones she used so far as she went for the third round of questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) New Delhi office.

The BRS leader ahead of a third round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday, also showed mediapersons the mobile phones she used.

On Monday, the BRS MLC was grilled by the ED for almost ten hours in New Delhi.

Yashki further backed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Indian democracy in the UK, and said that the Congress leader said nothing that demeaned India.

“I was a live witness, I travelled with Mr Gandhi to London. All Rahul Gandhi said and questioned about Freedom of speech being suppressed, and that the democratic institutions under the current government in Delhi are also being suppressed, and the fundamental rights of the people are being suppressed. He said nothing demeaning India,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat.

“It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Previously, during the interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

He also termed the RSS a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions.