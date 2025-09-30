Why play cricket with Pak when ties in other areas are suspended? Owaisi slams govt

Pune: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned why India played cricket with Pakistan in the Asia Cup when ties had been suspended with Islamabad in other areas following its support to terrorism with the latest incident being the Pahalgam massacre.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, however, clarified he has nothing against the Indian team which secured its ninth Asia Cup title, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets, in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.

Owaisi was addressing a rally at Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district to kickstart the party’s campaign for the upcoming civic polls in the western state.

“After Pahalgam (attack in April), India launched Operation Sindoor (in May) and destroyed terrorist sites. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, stopped Pakistani planes from using Indian airspace, barred their boats from entering Indian waters and halted trade. When all of this has been done, why are we still playing cricket with Pakistan? What was the need to play that match?” Owaisi asked.

He clarified his objection was not directed towards the Indian cricket team or its players.

“Indian cricket is a great team; Pakistan’s team is no match for it. I am not questioning our players. My question is for the Prime Minister. Modiji, you yourself said that blood and water cannot flow together, and that dialogue and terror cannot go hand in hand. You said Operation Sindoor is still on. In such a situation, why did we play those matches?” Owaisi asked.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting “3.0 Operation Sindoor” on social media following India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan on Sunday night, the AIMIM leader insisted comparing a cricket trophy win to a military operation was an insult to armed forces.

“By equating a cricket match with Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister is insulting the valour of our armed forces. How can a sporting event be compared to their sacrifice?” he said.

The veteran parliamentarian noted India could have sent a strong message to the world by refusing to play against their arch-rivals.

“What must the Indian Air Force pilots — who destroyed terror bases in Pakistan using BrahMos missiles’ — be thinking?” he remarked.

Owaisi also took a dig at US President Donald Trump for claiming credit for defusing Indo-Pak tensions during the military conflict in May, saying if he truly wants peace, he should first stop attacks on Palestinians.

“Due to Trump’s tariffs, people in various sectors in India are losing jobs, but the BJP is busy thumping its chest in the name of nationalism,” he averred.

Earlier in the day, some Hindutva outfits opposed Owaisi’s visit to Kolhapur.

He took a swipe at the Kolhapur police for serving him a notice and reminded it was he who went to the Gulf countries as a part of a government delegation to put forth India’s stand on terrorism after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.