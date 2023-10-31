Why severe Covid patients should avoid over exercise

New Delhi: Amid increasing cases of heart attacks in India post Covid, doctors on Tuesday cautioned people to avoid over-exercise, citing lingering physical stress and complications.

This comes after several people collapsed at Garba events during Navratri in Gujarat, and at least 10 people reportedly died of heart attacks.

The youngest of the victims was just 17 years old.

“Severe Covid-19 survivors often experience lingering physical stress and complications that can significantly impact their overall health and well-being,” Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director & HOD, Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, told IANS.

These effects may vary from person to person, but some common physical stressors include: respiratory challenges, cardiovascular issues, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, neurological symptoms, gastrointestinal problems, olfactory and taste disturbances, the doctor said.

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also cited a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and advised Covid survivors to avoid overexerting themselves for a year or two to reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

According to the World Health Organisation, India accounts for at least one-fifth of the 17.9 million cardiovascular disease-related deaths globally, especially in the younger generation.

The number has significantly increased post Covid.

Emerging research suggests that individuals with long Covid are increasingly suffering symptoms associated with heart problems such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and fatigue.

“Severe Covid patients usually have elements of fibrotic lung and weakness in lung function, that is, low functional lung capacity (FVC). To prevent further lung worsening, these patients follow low doses of steroids and antifibrotics for a long term. If these patients undergo heavy exercise, it could land in severe bronchospasm,” Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told IANS.

Dr Grover explained that vasovagal shock, which occurs when you faint because your body overreacts to certain triggers, may lead them to hospitalisation as well as it will lead to derecruitment of lungs.

“These patients must indulge in exercises that help to improve FVC like chest rehabilitation exercises, diaphragm breathing exercises, endurance training, spirometry exercises, stretching, and a 6-minute walk test for assessment.

“Strenuous work, lifting heavy weights, and running marathons are not at all advisable to severe Covid patients,” he said.