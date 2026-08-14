Will change Telangana politics like TN: Raj gopal attacks CM

Hyderabad: In an indirect attack on incumbent Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy stating that he will “change” the politics in Telangana like in Tamil Nadu. He was referencing the change in government in TN, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lost to the newly formed CM Vijay-led Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The Munugode MLA has on previous occasions also criticised the state government run by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Without taking Revanth Reddy’s name, Raj Gopal Reddy, while speaking at a book launch in Hyderabad on August 13, said, “We will change the politics of Telangana like Tamil Nadu. You may come with bags of cash, but we will fight those who are looting thousands of crores in the name of development. I am not afraid. I have been seeing politics closely. The time to agitate has come once again,” he stated, in a veiled warning.

The Congress MLA questioned his own government why beneficiaries are denied benefits. He censured the state, claiming that a poor beneficiary is being denied housing assistance because an old auto or tractor remains registered in their name even if it is no longer in use.

Raj Gopal Reddy criticised the Congress government in Telangana for imposing “hundreds of conditions” on poor families to receive Rs 5 lakh as housing assistance that has been promised under the Indramma Housing scheme. He further alleged that those at the top are “looting” thousands of crores.

Prior to this, the MLA had attacked Revanth over continuing as CM after the next elections. “Is this Revanth Reddy Congress or Rahul Gandhi Congress? This is a humiliation to the Congress high command and the entire Congress leadership. Revanth Reddy is speaking with arrogance and I will not accept this,” Rajgopal Reddy said according to a report in Telangana Today in February this year.

Seen as a rebel leader, Raj Gopal Reddy has been long associated with the Congress. He had quit and defected to the BJP for a short while before returning to the Congress in the days leading up to the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. His brother and fellow MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is currently the state’s Roads and Buildings minister in the state cabinet.

Raj Gopal Reddy’s unhappiness is also likely linked to him not getting a berth in the state cabinet.