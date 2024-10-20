Will it reduce unemployment or spread hatred?, RJD questions Giriraj Singh’s Yatra

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti on Sunday, October 20 posed pointed questions at Union minister Giriraj Singh’s ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ and asked what good was intended to serve.

Giriraj Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, initiated the Yatra from Bhagalpur on Friday, aiming to unite the Hindu community in Bihar. His decision to traverse districts with significant religious diversity has sparked controversy. However, Giriraj Singh maintained that the Yatra’s purpose is to promote Hindu unity and pride, positioning it as a response to the perceived need for consolidation of the Hindu community in these regions.

Commenting on the Yatra, Misa Bharti said, “In a democratic country, everyone has the right to conduct a Yatra. However, the crucial question is, what will it accomplish?”

“Will this Yatra bring any tangible benefits to the country, such as reducing unemployment or inflation, or will it only spread hatred? If it can lead to job creation, the eradication of unemployment, and control inflation, then I would advise Giriraj Singh to hold a Yatra every day, 24/7,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly vandalised idols of Ram, Laxman, Sita, and Radhe-Krishna in Bhagalpur’s Sanhaula police station area on Saturday night, a day after the Yatra passed through the region. The Bhagalpur Police arrested a suspect on Sunday but did not disclose the individual’s identity.

Local authorities held a peace meeting with community leaders and conducted a flag march to prevent any further escalation.

A police spokesperson assured that the situation is under control and cautioned against spreading misinformation, warning that legal action would be taken against anyone inciting unrest on social media.

Misa Bharti, reacting to the incident, questioned, “Did this happen as a reaction to Giriraj Singh’s Yatra, or is it unrelated? This is a law and order issue, and chief minister Nitish Kumar and his government should address it.”