Will LPG shortage in Hyderabad push haleem off Ramzan iftar menus?

Hyderabad: Amid shortage of commercial LPG, there are apprehensions that haleem will be pushed off the Ramzan menu in Hyderabad as many eateries are struggling to get cylinders.

Though the industry-scale haleem production is likely to be impacted, it will not result in the dish missing from the menu.

How haleem production may survive LPG shortage in Hyderabad

As the cooking of haleem is dependent on wood-fired kilns, the shortage of LPG will not impact the dish much.

However, in order to make fried onions, which are part of haleem, LPG gas stoves are used.

Though the regular food served at eateries is likely to be impacted, as most of the restaurants in Hyderabad have a stock of LPG gas for few days, the availability of haleem will be least impacted.

Disruption in Hyderabad

The LPG shortage in the city is linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. It has begun to impact other countries across the world.

While the situation remains largely under control in Hyderabad, tourism-dependent restaurants and hotels may start shutting down regular operations without stopping Ramzan’s haleem production soon if LPG shortage worsens.

Many restaurant owners in Hyderabad have started urging the government to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the government has increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days to prevent hoarding.

Middle East tension

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint air and missile strikes on Iran, targeting military and infrastructure sites in cities including Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said the attack was necessary to stop Iran’s growing nuclear capability and “bring peace” to the world.

Iran responded with full force, targeting US defence bases in neighbouring UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Cyprus, Azerbaijan and allegedly Turkey, expanding the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iran’s control, has been unofficially closed, although it denies it. The water passageway is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling over 20 per cent of global oil supplies.

With no ship movements and crude exports disrupted along the strait, oil prices have shot up. India has also been hit considerably.

If the shortage of LPG cylinders worsen, widespread restaurant closures across Hyderabad appear imminent, however, there will be no significant impact on haleem during Ramzan.