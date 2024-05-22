Will meet AP CM when the new govt forms: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that after the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, he would meet the new chief minister.

He hoped that both the states would resolve common issues through mutual cooperation, so that both the states could progress well.

On Wednesday, May 22, Revanth Reddy visited Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupathi along with his family and offered prayers.

Speaking with media persons, he said that he was going to propose construction of a ”Yatri Niwas” and a ‘Kalyana Mandapa’ in the temple city for devotees from Telangana to utilise, which he will discuss with the next chief minister of AP.

He said that he sought the blessings of the lord to see both the states flourish, and expressed hope in seeing good monsoons this year.