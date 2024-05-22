Will meet AP CM when the new govt forms: Telangana CM Revanth

On Wednesday, May 22, Revanth Reddy visited Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupathi along with his family and offered prayers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2024 5:05 pm IST
Revanth Reddy visits Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupathi along with his family and offers prayers on Wednesday.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family members at Tirupathi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that after the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, he would meet the new chief minister.

He hoped that both the states would resolve common issues through mutual cooperation, so that both the states could progress well.

On Wednesday, May 22, Revanth Reddy visited Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupathi along with his family and offered prayers.

MS Education Academy

Speaking with media persons, he said that he was going to propose construction of a ”Yatri Niwas” and a ‘Kalyana Mandapa’ in the temple city for devotees from Telangana to utilise, which he will discuss with the next chief minister of AP.

Also Read
After Modi’s remarks on Muslims, EC asks BJP, Congress to maintain decorum

He said that he sought the blessings of the lord to see both the states flourish, and expressed hope in seeing good monsoons this year.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2024 5:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button