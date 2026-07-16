‘Will people act only after he dies?’ Sonakshi backs Wangchuk

New Delhi: Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday came out in support of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 19 days, asking why the government has not yet initiated dialogue with the activist who is fighting for the future of the country’s children.

Wangchuk has been on hunger strike after joining the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28.

In a video message, posted on her Instagram page, the “Dahaad” star said she could not remain silent, especially at a time when others have chosen not to say anything.

“I’ve never made a public statement like this before, but I can’t stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received.

“For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin,” the actor.

Sonakshi, daughter of veteran star and politician Shatrughan Sinha, said Wangchuk is standing up for children who have lost their lives and also protesting against a system that “we all know is not functioning the way it should”.

“He may not know us personally, but despite that, he has chosen to sacrifice his own well-being for this country’s children. Yet so many people have remained silent. I couldn’t. Whatever happens now, so be it, but I can no longer stay quiet,” she added.

She commended the Cockroach Janata Party and the country’s youth for “raising their voices for truth and for a better future.”

“No one seems to care. No one is opening a dialogue or even turning to acknowledge him. That’s when I asked myself: why am I silent? I, too, am a young citizen of this country. I, too, want what’s best for India. I’m not anti-national, so why should I remain quiet?”

“Sonam ji himself said: ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why it won’t talk to us.’ He’s right. Sir, you are incredibly important to us. You are a gem, and I cannot thank you enough for everything you’re doing for this country. So I won’t ask you to end your fast.”

Instead, Sonakshi posed a series of questions to the people in power — “When will enough be enough? Will people act only after this man dies? And if that happens, who will take responsibility?”

“What is happening is not right. I simply wanted to say that. We should all raise our voices and open our eyes, whether others choose to or not. I just wanted to say that,” she concluded her video.

According to the latest medical bulletin, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg since beginning his hunger strike. His blood sugar was recorded at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 per minute, while his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg in the lying position and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. Doctors said his hydration was fair and he remained mentally alert.