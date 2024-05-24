Will put Lalu Prasad Yadav’s goons behind bars after LS polls: Bihar deputy CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Friday, May 24 that he was making a list of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s goons and would put them in jail post the Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing a public meeting in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Patna, Dy CM Choudhary said, “I will put the goons of Lalu Prasad Yadav behind bars post Lok Sabha elections. No one would be able to help them. Don’t worry about it.”

“I am making a list of the sand, land, and liquor mafia of Bihar, and they will either be put in Phulwarisharif prison or they will be forced to run towards Nepal.

“I know how to treat Lalu Prasad Yadav. He never won the election for the Patliputra seat. He is campaigning for his daughter, and I assure you that she will not win the election here,” he said.

While attacking former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, he said, “There is one prince who ate a fish and its bone got stuck in such a way that he is roaming around in a wheelchair now.”