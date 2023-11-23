Will remove BJP from Centre if special status is not granted to Bihar: Lalu

Demand for special status has gained momentum once again.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 7:25 am IST
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he will remove him from power if the Centre doesn’t grant special status to Bihar.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Patna airport on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad said, “Bihar should get special status and if it does not happen, we will remove the Modi government from the Centre.”

The demand for special status has gained momentum once again after the Nitish Kumar government passed a proposal on this at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The state government has also demanded from the Centre to provide a fund of Rs 2,50,000 crore for the implementations of various projects.

Nitish Kumar, following the meeting, uploaded a post on his official X handle, saying: “During the Cabinet meeting, we have passed a proposal to give special status to Bihar and requested the Centre to meet the same.”

Reacting on the special status demand, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary took a dig at the Chief Minister, saying, “Nitish Kumar requires special treatment and not special status. He does not have the moral right to demand special status.”

