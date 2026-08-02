Will Sohail Khan enter Bigg Boss this year? Actor reacts

Mumbai: Sohail Khan may have only recently stepped into reality television, but viewers are already wondering if Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss could be his next destination.

Before entering Prime Video’s reality show Alliance as a wildcard contestant, Sohail was asked whether fans could see him inside the Bigg Boss house in the future. The actor did not rule out the possibility, but admitted that Salman being the host could make things complicated for him.

“I don’t know how the public will accept it because bhai is there. Unko lagega partiality ho rahi hai. Ya ulta bhi ho sakta hai, kyunki bhai zyada mujh par chadh jayenge,” Sohail said.

He explained that even if Salman treats him more strictly than the other contestants, viewers could still assume that he is being given special treatment because of their relationship.

“Log samjhenge ki yeh bhai hain toh inko leverage diya jaa raha hai,” he added.

However, Sohail made it clear that Alliance could be just the beginning of his reality-show journey. “Yeh meri shuruaat hai as a contestant for any show. Yahan agar mujhe experience achha laga, toh I will probably continue. Phir meri filmein bhi shuru ho rahi hain,” he said.

Sohail has neither confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss nor revealed whether he has been approached by the makers. But by admitting that he is open to doing more reality shows, the actor has certainly left the door open. Will Salman and Sohail finally come face-to-face as host and contestant this year? Fans will have to wait and watch.