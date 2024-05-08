Will thwart BJP-led NDA govt’s attempt to change Constitution: Tejashwi in Jharkhand

He also accused PM Modi of meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th May 2024 3:50 pm IST
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (ANI Photo)

Ranchi: Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to “change” the Constitution of the country and “snatch reservation quota” from SC, ST and OBC categories, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that such an attempt will be thwarted by his party.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of meting out “step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand”.

“PM Modi and BJP-led NDA want to change the Constitution of India but I promise no one can change our Constitution and snatch your reservation. We will thwart such an attempt,” the former Bihar deputy chief minister said at a rally in Palamu’s Chhatarpur in favour of INDIA bloc candidate Mamta Bhuiyan.

He alleged that PM Modi was “spreading lies” in the last 10 years and “did not fulfil any of his promises such as checking price rise, providing jobs and eliminating black money”.

“PM Modi is the manufacturer, distributor and wholesaler of lies. He sold LIC, ports, airports and assets of the nation,” the RJD leader alleged.

Yadav claimed, “None of the promises made by PM Modi was fulfilled, while the BJP-led central government unleashed agencies like ED and CBI against leaders of the opposition parties, who are raising voice of the people and fighting for their rights”.

“PM Modi is meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand. He sent Jharkhand Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail. He unleashed CBI against me,” Yadav alleged.

He promised that the price of an LPG gas cylinder would be brought down to Rs 500 and Rs one lakh per annum to poor women would be provided, if INDIA Bloc is voted to power.

