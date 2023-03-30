Windstorm kills seven in Syria

Damascus: A strong windstorm killed seven people, including three children, in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Six victims died as a result of wall collapses in the strong wind on Wednesday and a man in the central Syrian province of Homs died after being struck by a falling advertisement billboard, Xinhua news agency reported.

All seaports were shut down due to the storm, according to Sham FM radio. The wind speed is expected to exceed 100 km per hour and will retreat by Thursday, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)