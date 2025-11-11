Winter 2025: Underrated gem in Hyderabad for stunning sunsets

There is something about winter evenings in Hyderabad that turns the sky into a painting. As the temperature drops, the city’s skyline glows in shades of amber, peach and violet, making it the perfect time to chase sunsets. From the calm waters of Ameenpur Lake to the rugged hills of Moula Ali, Hyderabad has its fair share of sunset spots. Yet, tucked quietly near Golconda Fort, there is one place that offers a sunset experience unlike any other. This place is Taramati Baradari.

The underrated charm of Taramati Baradari

While Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs draw large crowds every day, Taramati Baradari remains a peaceful escape for those who want a view that is just as breathtaking, minus the noise.

Perched on a hillock, this 17th-century monument was built during the reign of Abdullah Qutb Shah and named after Taramati, the royal courtesan and singer whose voice, legend says, could be heard across the fort.

As the sun begins to set, golden light spills through the twelve arched openings of the Baradari, bathing its stone structure in a warm glow. The panoramic view from here stretches far beyond the city’s horizon. And for a few quiet minutes, everything stands still: the air, the chatter, the pace of Hyderabad itself. It is easy to see why the place feels magical during the golden hour.

Unlike the usual sunset spots, Taramati Baradari offers both history and solitude. The monument’s open design allows the cool winter breeze to flow through, creating the perfect setting for reflection or photography.

For early birds, the sunrise here is just as mesmerising with soft light illuminating the arches while the city slowly wakes below.

Heritage and hospitality

Over the years, Taramati Baradari has expanded to include a Telangana Tourism-run resort, amphitheatre and lawns. While this has brought more visitors, it has also drawn criticism. Heritage enthusiasts feel that the resort element has overshadowed the monument’s upkeep, with concerns raised about its maintenance and cleanliness.

Visitors, too, have mixed feelings: some enjoy the convenience of staying near a heritage site, while others wish more attention were given to preserving the monument’s quiet charm.

Still, when you stand at the top of the Baradari and watch the sun melt into the horizon, the view makes it easy to understand why this place continues to enchant despite its flaws.