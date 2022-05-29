Woman among six arrested for sexually assaulting a civil service aspirant

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police have arrested six including a woman for allegedly kidnapping and outraging modesty of a girl.

According to the sources, Srikanth and his wife Gayatri are staying at Sriramnagar in Kondapur. The victim woman who was known to them was preparing for civil services and used to frequent their house.

Gayatri suspected that the woman was having an affair with her husband Srikanth and she developed a grudge against her. On the pretext of interacting with her Gayatri called the woman to speak to her and when the victim came, she confined her in a room and tied her up.

She had called four men known to her P Vishnu Vardhan, U Manoj Kumarm Syed Masthan and Sheikh Mujahid and they allegedly tied her hands and legs and later sexually assaulted her.

That’s not all, Gayatri has taken videos and photos of the horrific act and warned her of dire consequences if the incident is revealed to anyone.

However, the injured young woman managed to escape from there and immediately lodged a complaint with the police upon which a case was registered and all the accused were arrested.

The victim woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The incident came to light recently and was hushed up due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra to Hyderabad and that the police are also tight-lipped about the horrific incident.