Woman consumes acid, ends life in Kamareddy over family dispute

The deceased was identified as Divyavani, a resident of Jangampalli village in Bhikkanur mandal.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational image used to depict pesticide
Representational image

Hyderabad: Distressed over a family dispute, a 32-year-old woman died after consuming acid in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Sunday, September 13.

The deceased was identified as Divyavani, a resident of Jangampalli village in Bhikkanur mandal. Divyavani got married to Aravind from Nizamabad town ten years ago; however, due to family disputes over the past few months, she shifted to Bhikkanur along with her two children.

On September 11, Divyavani stepped out, leaving her two children behind, and did not return. Her father, Madhu, filed a complaint with the Bhikkanur police, who registered a missing-person case.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bhikkanur police said, “The woman consumed acid on Sunday evening and ended her life. We are altering the case from missing to suspicious death.”

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button