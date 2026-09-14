Woman consumes acid, ends life in Kamareddy over family dispute

Hyderabad: Distressed over a family dispute, a 32-year-old woman died after consuming acid in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Sunday, September 13.

The deceased was identified as Divyavani, a resident of Jangampalli village in Bhikkanur mandal. Divyavani got married to Aravind from Nizamabad town ten years ago; however, due to family disputes over the past few months, she shifted to Bhikkanur along with her two children.

On September 11, Divyavani stepped out, leaving her two children behind, and did not return. Her father, Madhu, filed a complaint with the Bhikkanur police, who registered a missing-person case.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Bhikkanur police said, “The woman consumed acid on Sunday evening and ended her life. We are altering the case from missing to suspicious death.”