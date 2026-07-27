Woman dies following illegal abortion in Jangaon

Hyderabad: A woman died due to excessive bleeding after an alleged illegal abortion in the district of Jangaon, Telangana, and three people have been booked for her murder.

The victim, Sravani, was pregnant with her third child and had two daughters with her husband, Bhaskar Goud.

According to local reports, Sravani’s mother, Shobha, contacted a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP), Sravan and took her to Hanamkonda hospital, where the sex of the foetus was allegedly determined.

After identifying the sex of the foetus, Shobha and Sravan brought the girl to Sanjay Nagar, where an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), whose name is Anasurya, had allegedly terminated the foetus on July 21.

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It is believed that Sravani began to bleed heavily after the process and remained critical until her death on July 25.

Anasurya, Sravan and Shobha have been arrested in different cases, and the investigation into this case over violation of the Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act has been carried out.