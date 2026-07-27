Warangal police arrest seven in businessman murder case

Hyderabad: Warangal police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of businessman Adupu Mahesh.

Police Commissioner N. Shwetha said on Sunday, July 26, that one more accused is still absconding.

According to the police, the main accused, Patti Kumaraswamy alias Kumar, allegedly planned the murder due to a long-standing personal grudge against Mahesh.

Businessman allegedly attacked over personal rivalry

Police said Kumar believed that Mahesh was spreading false information about him, which he felt was affecting his political image before a local public representative.

The rivalry led Kumar to conspire with his associates to kill Mahesh.

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Mahesh set on fire

According to the police, the accused intercepted Mahesh near Road No. 2 in Parimala Colony on the night of July 18.

They allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

Mahesh suffered severe burn injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the following evening.

On a complaint filed by Mahesh’s wife, Adupu Nagalakshmi, the Geesugonda police registered a murder case and formed special teams to investigate the incident.