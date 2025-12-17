Woman gangraped after being lured with job offer in Maharashtra; 4 booked

Beed: A woman from Baramati in Pune district has allegedly been raped by three men in Maharashtra’s Beed district after being promised a job, police said.

The alleged incident took place six months ago, they said, adding that a case was registered a few days back in this connection against four persons, including a woman.

The accused woman lured the victim under the pretext of getting her a job at an arts centre at Ambajogai in Beed district.

However, after the victim arrived here, the woman and two other persons assaulted her and forcibly took her to a lodge in the town where three men allegedly raped her, an official from Ambajogai police station said, quoting the victim’s complaint.

Attempts were also made to force her into prostitution, he said.

The victim recently managed to contact her mother, who rushed to Ambajogai, rescued her daughter and took her back to Baramati.

A case was subsequently registered at the Baramati police station and transferred to Ambajogai Rural police station on Tuesday for further investigation, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police added.