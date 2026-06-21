Woman killed in accident after RTC bus rams bike in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died in an accident in Hyderabad on Friday, June 20, in Hayatnagar after an RTC bus rammed her bike.

The victim, Pratyusha was a beautician, the accident occurred while she was returning home after work. Following the accident, she was critically injured, and the bystanders shifted her to a hospital. Pratyusha died while undergoing treatment.

Pratyusha hails from the Nagarkurnool and was residing in Hyderabad’s Peddambarpet area. Her family was shocked to learn about the death. The Hayatnagar police registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).