Woman killed in accident after RTC bus rams bike in Hayatnagar

The victim, Pratyusha was a beautician, the accident occurred while she was returning home after work.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Caution sign warning of a falling object or hazard with a person and an impact symbol.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died in an accident in Hyderabad on Friday, June 20, in Hayatnagar after an RTC bus rammed her bike.

The victim, Pratyusha was a beautician, the accident occurred while she was returning home after work. Following the accident, she was critically injured, and the bystanders shifted her to a hospital. Pratyusha died while undergoing treatment.

Pratyusha hails from the Nagarkurnool and was residing in Hyderabad’s Peddambarpet area. Her family was shocked to learn about the death. The Hayatnagar police registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button