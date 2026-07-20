Women develop post-delivery infections at NIMS, BRS seeks probe

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao has demanded a detailed inquiry into what he alleged was medical negligence that had caused severe infection in six mothers who had undergone C-section deliveries at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on July 10.

Harish Rao, who paid a visit to NIMS and interacted with the patients on Monday, July 20, told media persons that the state government tried to hush up the issue instead of ordering an investigation into the incident.

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Women who delivered babies developed fever, diarrhoea: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said that on July 10, C-section was performed on six pregnant women inside an operation theatre at NIMS, soon after which they developed severe infection with symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever.

He questioned as to how the doctors once again performed a C-section in the same operation theatre the next day itself, rendering four more women sick, despite being aware of the previous day’s incident.

“With is this kind of health situation? How can those mothers take care of their newborn babies?” he said.

Poorly maintained equipment, expired medicines: Harish Rao

“One of the patient’s attendant told me that the infection was spread in the operation theatre as the equipment and the room was poorly maintained. Another patient’s attendant said it happened because of expired medicines given to them,” Harish Rao said.

The BRS leader questioned why the head of the department or the minister concerned failed to even meet the patients after the incident, even after 10 days.

He demanded that a detailed inquiry be conducted on the incident, and that strict action be taken against those who were responsible for the incident.