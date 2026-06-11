Harish Rao accuses NIMS of not taking care of Khammam rape victim

NIMS Director Dr Rahul Devraj clarified that the vitals of the minor victim have been stabilised and that she was able to eat well.

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Senior man speaking passionately at a press conference, with a microphone and a serious expression.
T Harish Rao (left), Dr Rahul Devraj (right)

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has accused the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, of not providing free treatment to a 12-year-old girl who suffered critical injuries after she was raped and thrown off a building by a man in Khammam on June 6.

On Thursday, June 11, Rao met the family members of the minor girl. He alleged that in the current Congress rule, the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases has substantially increased.

Showing the medical bills, he alleged that the parents of the girl were asked to purchase medicines from a pharmacy located outside the hospital’s premises, which cost thousands of rupees. “Why is the hospital not providing the medicines? Why are the doctors delaying her surgery?” he thundered.

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He demanded that a fast-track court be setup to punish the culprit and do justice to the victim. He also demanded the state government to release Rs 10 lakh as immediate relief for the victim’s family.

NIMS Director issues clarification

The NIMS administration clarified that the victim was receiving free treatment and was stable as of Thursday, after she was admitted at midnight on June 8.

Director Dr Rahul Devraj said that the minor girl was admitted to NIMS at midnight on June 8, with injuries to her spine, ribs, blood clot in her lungs, and was unable to walk.

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He said that CT scan, MRI scan, ultrasound and all required blood tests were conducted free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme.

“Her blood pressure and pulse are stabilised. She can eat and is on bed rest. Regarding the surgery on her arm, if it is done at the right time, the recovery will be correct. We are consulting neurosurgeons, gynaecologists and orthopaedic specialists,” Dr Rahul said.

The NIMS Director said that the victim will stay at the hospital till she completely recovers, and her parents have been given a separate room with all facilities.

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