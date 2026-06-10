Man pushes 12-yr-old off 4th floor after rape bid in Telangana

The accused has since been arrested and a case registered under the POCSO Act.

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Minor girl raped by cousin attempts suicide and dies while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, March 4.
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A 49-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and pushed her from the fourth floor of a residential apartment in Khammam town on June 6, leaving her with multiple fractures and serious injuries.

The accused, Mohammed Ghouse of Raparthi Nagar, is a driver who lived in the same building. The girl had travelled from Kothagudem to visit her grandfather, who works as a watchman at the apartment.

Her grandparents found her unconscious outside the building that night and rushed her to Mamata General Hospital in Khammam. Her family initially assumed she had fallen by accident. When the girl regained consciousness on Monday night, she told her parents that Ghouse had assaulted her and thrown her from the building in an apparent attempt to silence her.

Subhan Bakery

Ghouse has since been arrested and a case registered under the POCSO Act. Khammam Town ACP Ramana Murthy confirmed the arrest and said the girl’s condition is currently stable.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) leader K Kavitha condemned the incident, holding the Revanth Reddy government accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana.

She said crimes against women and girls were occurring daily and questioned how such an incident could take place in a district headquarters. She demanded that police expedite the investigation and ensure the accused receives the strictest punishment possible.

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