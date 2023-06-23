Work in mission mode to make UP $ 1 trillion economy: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that he has envisioned “UP for UP, UP for India, UP for Global” for the state.

The Chief Minister said that now is the time for Uttar Pradesh to utilise all its potentials and establish itself as the most important base for the nation’s multidimensional growth.

Fixing sector-wise short-term and long-term strategies according to UP’s potential, Adityanath has set a timeframe of five years to achieve this ambitious goal.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of officials to review the progress in various sectors.

He also said that by 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a state with an economy of $1 trillion.

The Chief Minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “it is our mission to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy”.

“Officers should concentrate on the core sectors for this, and our core sectors are manufacturing, IT & ITES, religious tourism, and agriculture. Apart from this, we also need to put special focus on sectors like energy, health, urban development, education, food processing, and MSME, among others,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there is a plan to develop the major metropolitan cities of the state as hubs for different sectors.

In this sequence, preparations are on to make Lucknow the country’s first AI city.

The Chief Minister said that to make the state a $1 trillion economy, more technology will have to be used to bring transparency to the system. Any type of pendency will not be tolerated at all, he said.

While reviewing the construction sector, the Chief Minister said that 54 lakh houses have been constructed for the poor in the state.

Directing the officials, Adityanath said that registration of all types of construction works must be done using technology, adding that construction work should not be done on agricultural land.

He also said that each department should make full use of its resources to generate income. Efforts should be made to further improve the state’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking by giving traders a transparent system.

The Chief Minister suggested that the system be made so transparent that no businessmen or entrepreneur doing business in the state or wishing to do business should have any fear.

He added that ODOP (One District One Product) has been empowered by removing all legal restrictions.

The work that should have been done after Independence started in 2017, the Chief Minister said.

“Today, lakhs of people are associated with the tourism industry in the state. There has been a growth of more than 24 per cent in this sector. There is no such tourist place in the state where even a single hotel or guest house is empty,” Adityanath said.

He also asked the officials to prepare the entire mechanism for an accurate assessment of the tourists visiting the state.