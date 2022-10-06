World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth outlook

GDP growth, relative to pre-Covid levels, to double to 8.0% in Q2 FY2023: ICRA
(Representational image)

New Delhi: Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 percent.

In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 percent.

In April also, the World Bank had cut India’s GDP forecast from 8.7 percent to 8 percent.

At the same time though, it noted that India’s economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world.

The forecast has come just days before its annual meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 percent to 7 percent, citing tightening of rates by US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario.

