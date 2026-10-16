World Food Day 2026: Hyderabad’s Foodman feeds 400 people daily

On World Food Day, observed on October 16, the story of Hyderabad’s Foodman is a reminder that a small act of kindness can grow into a lifelong mission.

For the past 11 years, he has been feeding people in need, ensuring that patients’ attendants waiting outside hospitals do not have to worry about their next meal.

A corporate professional and Regional Head at HDFC in Hyderabad, Foodman begins his day by serving food before heading to work. His initiative will complete 11 years on October 22, 2026, and today, his team serves around 400 people every morning.

A promise that started it all

Foodman’s journey began when he was searching for a job. He recalls promising God that if he got a job, he would use a portion of his salary to do something good for society.

“When I was looking for a job, I told God that once I get a job, I will use a portion of my salary to do good work,” he told Siasat.com

Once he got his first job, he kept that promise. Initially, he distributed food on Sundays, sometimes visiting orphanages. His idea was to provide people in need with the same quality of home-cooked food that he and his family enjoyed.

His mother prepared the first 34 food packets. While distributing them, Foodman handed a packet to a man sitting by the roadside. The man’s blessing stayed with him.

“He said, ‘May you get everything you desire.’ That touched my heart. I felt this was what I wanted to do — feed people good, home-cooked meals,” Foodman said.

He shared the idea with four close friends, Iqbal, Dileep, Salaam and Maajid, who joined him in contributing food packets. Within six months, the number grew from 34 to 1,000 packets every Sunday. His Facebook posts also encouraged people to prepare food at home or contribute packets for distribution.

A hospital visit changed his mission

One day, while visiting a government hospital, Foodman saw hundreds of people waiting outside for relatives undergoing treatment. Many were sleeping outside because they could not afford accommodation.

“That made me feel that I wanted to feed these people who were in need,” he shared.

Since then, his team has served food outside NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta every morning, from 7 am to 9.30 am. Their cook starts preparing meals at 5 am, making hot Bagara Rice and Dalcha for people waiting outside the hospital.

Foodman also walks into the hospital premises to inform patients’ attendants that food is available outside.

His inspiration goes back to childhood, when he watched his mother lovingly feed relatives who travelled to Hyderabad for medical treatment and stayed with the family.

A team united by kindness

Foodman leads a core team of 14 people, including Mr Saxena, Srujan, Vasu, Nikhil, Manish, Saumya, Srinivas and Subbu. All have corporate jobs, yet they make time for the initiative every day. One team member even gifted them an auto to transport the food.

With donors supporting them from across India and abroad, the team has continued its work through difficult times. During COVID-19, they served around 800 people daily. They also distribute blankets in winter and sometimes fruits outside a cancer hospital.

No cash donations, only groceries

Foodman says the initiative has not accepted monetary donations to date. Instead, supporters can contribute groceries directly.

People can request the grocery list and hand over the items, order groceries online, or pay the grocery shop the team has partnered with so it can deliver the supplies. The team manages expenses such as transportation and the cook’s salary through its own arrangements.

For Foodman, this is about more than serving meals. It is about keeping a promise and treating people with dignity.

As Hyderabad marks World Food Day, his daily routine offers a powerful lesson: meaningful change does not always begin with a big organisation. Sometimes, it begins with a promise, a mother’s cooking and a stranger’s blessing.

How to contribute: Those who wish to support the initiative with groceries can contact Foodman and his team through their Instagram page.