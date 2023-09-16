World-renowned Sadequain’s art exhibition today at Siasat Daily

Hyderabad: Across the globe, there have been select artists, poets, writers, painters, and calligraphers whose artistic talents have captivated the world’s imagination. These exceptional individuals elevated their chosen art forms to unparalleled heights. Among these luminaries was the world-renowned painter, calligrapher, and poet Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, affectionately known as Sadequain.

Today, on Saturday, September 16, there is a treat in store for readers of The Siasat Daily. The Siasat Daily’s auditorium Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall will host an exhibition of Sadequain’s artworks from 2 pm to 6 pm.News Editor of Siasat, Mr. Amir Ali Khan, will have the honor of inaugurating this prestigious exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase Sadequain’s interpretations of Surah Rahman, presented through calligraphy in 32 distinctive styles. This exhibition is a collaboration between the Sadequain Memorial Trust, Delhi, and The Siasat Daily. Founder and Chairman of the Sadequain Memorial Trust, Mr. Mohammad Ali Haider Naqvi, will be present at the exhibition’s inauguration.

Born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Sadequain transcended geographical boundaries to become an international icon in calligraphy, painting, and poetry. His profound connection to Hyderabad is evident from his creation of the masterful calligraphy piece “Gesuv-e-Urdu,” at the request of the late Siasat founder, Mr. Abid Ali Khan, and Mr. Mehboob Hussain Jigar. This piece seamlessly combines the art of calligraphy and painting.

It’s noteworthy that Syed Sultan Ahmad Naqvi, Director of the Sadequain Institute of Art and Calligraphy, Karachi, presented copies of his uncle’s works to Mr. Mohammad Ali Haider Naqvi. Art lovers in Hyderabad are in for a captivating experience as they explore the artistic brilliance of Sadequain’s Surah Rahman interpretations at this remarkable exhibition.