‘Yaariyaan’ actor Hemansh Kohli gets married, wedding pics out

Mumbai: “Yaariyaan” actor Hemansh Kohli has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Delhi.

Several pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media. Kohli shared photos from his wedding on his Instagram and captioned the post, “Blessings abound.” As per reports, Hemansh’s wife is from a non-Bollywood background, and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the two.

A source close to the actor wore designer Kunal Rawal for his wedding. In the images, Hemansh is seen sporting a pink sherwani, whereas his wife looks beautiful in a pink lehenga. In one of the photos, Kohli is seen kissing his wife on her forehead.

The actor tied the knot in a close-knit affair with just family members and very close friends in attendance. The wedding was attended by singers Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar. A behind-the-scenes video from Kohli’s pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral, featuring Tulsi and Khushali dancing alongside Hemansh.

Earlier, several photos from Kohli’s Mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media. One photo showed him proudly displaying his ladylove’s initials on his palm, with the letters ‘HV’ written on it. While ‘H’ stands for Hemansh, the meaning behind ‘V’ remains a mystery.

For the unversed, Hemanshi was previously in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar, but they parted ways in December 2018 after dating for a year. The couple had made their relationship official on national television during Indian Idol 10.

Neha is now married to Rohanpreet Singh.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Yaariyaan’, alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and earned Himansh recognition for his performance. The 2014 released marked Divya’s directorial debut and was an unofficial remake of the SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film “Sye.”

He will next be seen in the upcoming film “Julia & Kaalia.”