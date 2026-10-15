Yadadri plant chief engineer suspended over negligence of duty

Hyderabad: The Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) on Wednesday, October 14, suspended B Suresh, Chief Engineer (in-charge) of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) Construction Stage-I, for gross negligence of duty and supervisory lapses.

The order, issued by TGGENCO Chairman and Managing Director Dr S Harish, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), came hours after a review meeting held at 9 am the same day on the generation performance of the 5×800 MW plant at Damaracherla.

According to the memo, Suresh failed to discharge his duties in planning, monitoring and executing prioritised works to improve power generation at the plant. TGGENCO said his alleged acts amount to gross misconduct under the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board (APSEB) Revised Conduct Regulations and the APSEB Employees Discipline and Appeal Regulations, as adopted by the corporation.

The memo said the generation performance of YTPS has been under regular review for the past two months under the Chairman and Managing Director, the Director (Thermal and Projects) and the Executive Director (Thermal). It added that the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department, along with TGGENCO officials, has been monitoring the plant continuously for the last 15 days.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in force pending a departmental enquiry. During the suspension, Suresh will be paid a subsistence allowance under the APSEB Service Regulations, subject to producing a certificate every month that he is not employed elsewhere.

His headquarters during the suspension will be YTPS (Construction), Damaracherla, and he cannot leave without prior permission from the competent authority.