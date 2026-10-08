Yatnal booked over fake death certificate to seek vote deletion

Vijayapura: An FIR has been registered against Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal following a complaint alleging that a fake death certificate was submitted to seek deletion of the name of a living person from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Abdul Razak Bagawan, 50, a vegetable vendor and resident of Bagawan Colony in Vijayapura, lodged the complaint at Jalnagar police station. He claimed that he is alive, continues to live and work in the city and is a registered voter in the Vijayapura City Assembly constituency.

According to the complaint, Yatnal allegedly submitted SIR Form 7 to the Vijayapura Municipal Corporation Commissioner on September 3, seeking removal of Bagawan’s name from the voters’ list by attaching a purportedly fake death certificate. Bagawan has alleged that the move was intended to remove his name from the electoral roll and has sought legal action against the MLA.

The complaint comes amid heightened scrutiny of Form 7 applications filed during the ongoing SIR exercise in Karnataka. Form 7 is used to seek deletion of a voter’s name from the electoral roll on specified grounds.

Complaints over fake Form 7s

A separate complaint has also been lodged against BJP corporator and Yatnal supporter Girish Patil in Vijayapura. Javed Indikar, 32, a resident of Nisar Madda, approached the Gandhi Chowk police, alleging that a false document was created to claim that he did not reside at the address and to seek deletion of his name from the electoral roll through Form 7.

Meanwhile, six people have been booked at the Tikota police station following a complaint by Hajilal Kottalagi, 68. The accused have been identified as Bhimu Golasangi, Vinayak Mamadapur, Mahesh Mukartihal, Anand Ambiger, Huchappa Ganiger and Govind Mudanur.

Kottalagi alleged that Form 7 was submitted seeking removal of his name on the grounds that he was not residing at his stated address. He further alleged that false documents were used and claimed that his name was targeted because he is a Muslim.

The cases have brought renewed attention to allegations of irregularities in the SIR process and the scrutiny of Form 7 applications. The complaints allege attempts to remove eligible voters using incorrect or fabricated information, with police now required to investigate the allegations and establish the authenticity of the documents involved.