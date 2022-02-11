Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Saudi airport

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 11th February 2022 9:34 am IST
UN: 2,000 children recruited by Yemen's rebels died fighting
FILE - A Yemeni fighter backed by the Saudi-led coalition fires his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen, Sunday, June 20, 2021. In January 2022, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates, a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for a bomb-laden drone attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia.

“The attack hit a military object at the airport accurately,” Yehya Sarea, Houthi military Spokesman said on Thursday in a statement reported by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said the Houthi militia chose blatant escalation by targeting civilian airports in Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

“We give 72 hours for civilians in Sanaa to evacuate civilian sites used militarily by the Houthi militia,” the coalition added in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthi militia lost several strategic districts in the oil-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib in central Yemen in January.

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Saudi airport

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button