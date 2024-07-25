‘You are doing drugs again?’ SRK asks Preity Zinta, video viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta have long been celebrated as one of Bollywood‘s most iconic onscreen couples. Their captivating chemistry in films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer Zaara has enchanted audiences worldwide.

SRK, Preity Zinta’s Old Viral Video

While fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion, an old video of Shah Rukh and Preity from a 2004 stage performance rehearsal in the US has resurfaced on social media. The video shows Shah Rukh spinning Preity during a song rehearsal.

When Preity forgets a step, Shah Rukh jokes, “Preity, you are doing drugs again?” to which Preity laughingly responds, “I think so.” The playful exchange showcases their strong bond and friendship beyond the silver screen.

In May, Preity hosted an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), where fans bombarded her with questions about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie.

Preity responded, “When we get a mind-blowing script together that only he and I can do. Till then gotta wait.” She further praised Shah Rukh, saying, “SRK is a powerhouse of talent and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se.”

On the professional front, Preity will be seen next in Lahore, 1947, starring alongside Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is set to star in King, a film that also features his daughter Suhana Khan.

Fans continue to hope for the magical duo’s return to the big screen, eagerly awaiting a project that brings Shah Rukh and Preity together once again.