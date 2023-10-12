‘You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah’: Yumna Zaidi on Israel-Palestine war

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi who is popular across Asia and Middle Eastern countries has amassed huge fan following after giving back to back hit TV serials. As the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine which claimed thousands of lives has shocked the world, various celebrities from across the world are seen either calling out for cease fire or supporting one of the sides. Tere Bin actor’s old video has resurfaced again online.

In the old clip that has crawled back on internet shows Raaz-e-Ulfat actress showing playcards and she is seen registering a silent protest and lending her support for the Palestinians.

Yumna Zaidi’s playcards read, “O Israel, you have been fighting Palestine for about 60 years now, using advanced weapons and aid from strong countries against a country that has no army, no weapon, no money and no central government but you still haven’t manage to win. When will you get it?” “You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah”.

The Tere Bin actress also shared a Hadith (Saying) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which reads, ”The cases which will be decided first (in the Day of Resurrection) will be the cases of blood-shedding. She further shared a poster of Palestinian flag which reads ‘#Free’.

“You can’t beat a country that is protected by Allah:” Two-year-old video of Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi's silent protest against Israeli attack on innocent Palestinians in Gaza goes viral on social media.



She said, “O Israel, you have been fighting Palestine for about 60… pic.twitter.com/J8aaDSi8l6 — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) October 8, 2023

It is relevant to mention here that Palestinian militant group Hamas launched ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ operation against Israel and infiltarted through land, air, and sea, in response to repeated storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

As per various international media outlets, the death toll in Gaza reached 1,200 while 5,339 are being said to be injured as Israel launched an attack on the Gaza strip in retaliation against the October 7 Hamas attack. It is also reported that 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in Israel have been killed till this report was filed.