Youth stage protest in Dilsukhnagar demanding 20K police jobs

Hyderabad: Job aspirants rallied on the streets of Dilsukhnagar again on Thursday, July 16, demanding the release of 20,000 police job notifications. Similar demonstrations have been held in the past after reports of the government planning to only release 5,000 job notifications.

Protestors say that such a limited notification would be inadequate to address the aspirations of thousands of candidates who have been preparing for police jobs for years.

They have also demanded an immediate decision on the upper age limit for recruitment, urging the government to enhance the age relaxation up to 36 years.

According to the aspirants, the prolonged delay in issuing recruitment notifications has resulted in many candidates crossing the existing age eligibility criteria.

Videos showed dozens of protestors carrying placards and raising slogans as they march down the streets. Many were later seen being pushed into police vans.

Job aspirants rallied on the streets of Dilsukhnagar again on Thursday, July 16, demanding the release of 20,000 police job notifications. Similar demonstrations have been held in the past months after reports of the government planning to only release 5,000 job notifications. pic.twitter.com/oLC0vTmGzD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 16, 2026

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On July 3, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao had written an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging his government to issue the 20,000 job notifications.

He said that the majority of the youth competing for police recruitment come from rural areas and stay in hostels in Hyderabad for years, preparing for these competitive exams. Thus, the state government bears the responsibility of ensuring justice for these underprivileged youths rather than dashing their hopes, he said.

“Simply issuing a notification for 5,000 police jobs and washing one’s hands of the matter is not the right approach. RTI disclosures revealed that approximately 17,000 police posts are vacant in Telangana state. You yourself had repeatedly promised to fill the 12,000 vacant posts. Against this backdrop, the announcement to fill only 5,000 posts has plunged around 1.5 million police job aspirants into despair. A situation has arisen where unemployed youth are taking to the streets daily in areas like Dilsukhnagar,” his letter read.

According to the Telangana Police Recruitment Board website, a total of 7,437 vacancies are currently available across the Police Department, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Special Protection Force.

However, recruitment notifications for these vacancies are yet to be issued.