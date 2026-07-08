Free police exam coaching applications open for minorities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle (TGMSC) on Tuesday, July 7, opened applications for minority candidates for free coaching for the upcoming Telangana State-level Police Recruitment examinations.

The exams pertain to the appointment of Sub Inspector and Police Constable. The coaching will cover general studies, Arithmetic Ability and Reasoning, English (basic — qualifying for mains), Telugu/Urdu (basic — qualifying for mains), and Physical Fitness Activity, the TGMC said in a release.

The applications are only for minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, and Buddhist. They are required to possess the educational qualifications prescribed in the respective recruitment notifications.

The application process started on Tuesday, July 7, and the deadline to submit the application is on Monday, July 13.

The classes will officially start on July 15.

Both categories in the recruitment exam have limited seats, the release said, adding that 50 seats have been allotted for the Sub-Inspector and 100 for Police Constable coaching positions.

Selection will be strictly on academic qualification merit alone.

Interested students can register for free coaching at the Telangana Minorities Study Circle, located on the Indira Priyadarshini Degree College, behind the Intermediate Board in Nampally.

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Telangana government approves police recruitment

The Government of Telangana has authorised the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to fill vacancies across multiple departments through direct recruitment.

As many as 7,437 positions are currently vacant across the Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, Prisons and Correctional Services, and the Special Protection Force.

Submit online applications through the official TGPSC website. Candidates should submit the required documents, including all educational document xerox copies (SSC, Inter, Degree), Aadhaar card copy, and two passport-size photos.