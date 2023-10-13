YouTube passes Netflix as preferred video source for teens: Report

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 3:37 pm IST
San Francisco: Teenagers prefer to watch more videos on Google-owned YouTube instead of Netflix, a new report has shown.

According to a new survey from investment bank Piper Sandler, teens in the US spend 28.7 per cent of daily video consumption on Netflix and 29.1 per cent on YouTube.

The data point represents YouTube’s dominant position as a free online video provider, particularly among youth, and indicates that the streaming industry is becoming more competitive.

The report surveyed more than 9,000 teens across the US in September this year, with an average of just under 16 years old.

Moreover, the report showed that TikTok improved by 38 per cent as the favourite social platform among teens along with Snap ranking second and Instagram ranking third.

About 70 per cent of teens have used Spotify over the last six months (up from 68 per cent), with 46 per cent of teens opting to subscribe/pay for Spotify (up from 44 per cent).

According to the report, the iPhone continues to reign as 87 per cent of teens own one and 88 per cent expect the iPhone to be their next mobile device.

Mobile device remains the number one preferred method for customer service interactions (with a 50 per cent share), while text/SMS shows the best multi-year gains, the report mentioned.

