YouTuber Saba Ibrahim in Hyderabad, to meet her fans on THIS day

In her recent vlog, Saba expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming adventure in Hyderabad, a city she's visiting for the very first time

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 12:28 pm IST
Saba Ibrahim landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and sister of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba Ibrahim, is creating a buzz on social media as she has landed in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls. Saba, whose YouTube channel ‘Saba Ka Jahan’ boasts a whopping 3.3 million subscribers, and her Instagram following of 1.6 million, is all set to explore the vibrant city along with her husband, Sunny.

In her recent vlog, Saba expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming adventure in Hyderabad, a city she’s visiting for the very first time. She eagerly shared the news with her fans, leaving them excited and curious about her experiences in this historic city.

Adding to the excitement, Saba Ibrahim announced a fan meetup scheduled for Friday, October 13, in Hyderabad. Although specific details like the venue and time are yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting further information, anticipating a chance to meet their beloved YouTuber in person.

Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for a potential encounter with Saba Ibrahim in the beautiful city of Hyderabad!

Published: 12th October 2023 12:28 pm IST
