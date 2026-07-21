YouTuber Saddam faces case over ‘defamatory’ social media video

Hyderabad: Amberpet police have registered a case against a YouTuber and two others for allegedly circulating a defamatory and misleading video on social media targeting a local Congress leader.

The case was registered after Mohammed Abdul Fareed filed a complaint alleging that on July 4, accused Saddam circulated a video criticising poor lighting

Fareed said the GHMC had arranged temporary lighting at mosques and graveyards in Amberpet following his representation. However, due to an unforeseen power disruption, lighting at the Qadribagh graveyard was temporarily affected.

According to the complaint, Saddam’s intention was to tarnish Fareed’s image, damage his reputation and defame the Congress. He said the video was misleading the public and influencing voters at a time when local body elections are scheduled, and the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

A case was registered under Sections 356(3) (defamation) and 353(2) (false information intended to promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different communities) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant has also sought removal of the video from social media platforms and action to prevent its further circulation.