You’ve turned Delhi into India-Pak border: Dipke to Modi

New Delhi: Student groups, politicians, lawyers, along with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, held a joint briefing at the Press Club of India on Thursday, October 15, to address the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Before All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora could begin the conference, hecklers interrupted by raising slogans. Dipke, actor-politician Prakash Raj, and Bora later had to instruct the organisers to remove the hecklers from the area.

Following the interruption, Dipke addressed the gathering and accused the Centre of taking extreme measures “just to protect one Gyanesh Kumar.”

‘Aap kabhi tiranga ke saath the hi nahi’

He said, “You’ve turned Delhi into the India-Pakistan border. How much importance does Gyanesh Kumar hold to Narendra Modi?”

Criticising the “one nation one election” slogan, the CJP founder said the ruling party’s real intention was to create “one nation one party.”

“Narendra Modi is a big dictator,” he said. “But he does not have the strength.” Sending a message to the Prime Minister, Dipke said, “Itne darpok mat bano, agar aapko itne logon ko detain karna hai toh declare kardo emergency (Don’t be so cowardly, if you want to detain this many people, just declare an emergency).”

He alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has always opposed the Tiranga because it lacks freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence. “Aap kabhi tirange ke saath the hi nahi (You have never stood by the national flag).”

This is a fight for regime change, says Prashant Bhushan

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, speaking at the event, slammed Delhi Police for using force while detaining protesters and denounced the authorities for denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

Pointing to videos of police lathi-charging demonstrators, he asserted that “Gunda Raj” has taken over.

Individuals affected by the SIR also spoke at the event, including Telangana Platform and Gig Workers Union president Sheikh Salauddin, who claimed his name was deleted from the voter roll.