AP CM YS Jagan discusses state issues with PM Modi

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence on Tuesday and disçussed several key issues related to the state.

The issues in the discussion included the Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, arrears from Telangana Discoms to the State among others.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as per the Technical Advisory Committee meeting on February 11, 2019.

He said Rs 31,118 crore needs to be spent on the project of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore is for rehabilitation. He also requested the prime minister to clear the bills in toto, and not component-wise and added to directly transfer the R&R package amount to the accounts of beneficiaries without any delay.

The chief minister said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under the NFSA (National Food Security) Act, and large number of needy and deserving persons are being uncovered. He said while the state government is providing ration to 1.45 crore families, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from the central government and the state government is providing ration to the remaining 0.56 crore families and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned officials that State’s data be revised.

The chief minister urged the Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. In regard to setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in the YSR district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking has not yet concluded its report as to the feasibility of the integrated steel plant the state government has incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Ltd’ for establishing the steel plant and sought Centre’s support.

He urged the Prime Minister to give approvals to allot beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation in sixteen places. He also urged the Prime Minister to give approvals for setting up another 12 teaching hospitals in the state. He said the state government has spent Rs 32,625.25 crore in the form of pending bills during bifurcation and as a part of the implementation of X Wage Commission recommendations and urged the Prime Minister to fill the revenue deficit.

The chief minister said the state government has lost revenue due to bifurcation and covid pandemic and urged the Prime Minister to relax the credit limit of the state. The chief minister said an amount of Rs. 6,455.76 crores is receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.

Later, the chief minister has called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed issues related to the state.