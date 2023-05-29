YSR Telangana chief Sharmila meets Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 12:51 pm IST
YSR Telangana chief Sharmila meets Karnataka dyCM Shivakumar
Sharmila meets Karnataka dyCM Shivakumar (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Y.S. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and YSR Telangana Party President, called on Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Shivakumar’s office, it was just a cordial meeting between the two leaders and did not divulge any details. Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy.

Also Read
KCR is ‘President of Taliban’, says Sharmila

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

MS Education Academy

Congress is also looking forward to unite anti-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) votes ahead the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 12:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button