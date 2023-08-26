Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby

Mumbai: Good News!! Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have become parents once again.

On Friday, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Aura.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture from the hospital which he captioned, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

In the picture, Yuvi could be seen holding his newborn daughter, while Hazel could be seen along with her son Orion.

Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

“Congratulations!!!! Lots of love,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Wow many congratulations”

“Congratulations & blessings,” a fan wrote.

Yuvraj and Hazel had welcomed their first child in January 2022.

Announcing the birth of their son, the couple posted on social media, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

Yuvraj and Hazel got married on 30th November 2016. Their’s was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that took place at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab.

Talking about his career, Yuvraj made his international debut in 2000 and called it quits from the sport in 2019. He represented India in 398 matches across formats and had over 11,000 runs to show for it.

The flamboyant batsman amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad’s over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

In 2019, Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

Meanwhile, Hazel is known for her performance in the Bollywood film ‘Bodyguard’ in which she was seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2013.