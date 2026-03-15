Zakir Khan’s hospital video sparks health concerns

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has left fans concerned after he appeared in hospital robes in a recent Ramzan vlog shared by his brother Arbaz Khan. The video, which has been circulating widely online, shows Zakir resting in a hospital room while casually watching a cricket match on television. The unexpected glimpse of the comedian in a hospital setting quickly caught the attention of viewers and sparked discussion across social media.

Inside the hospital suite

In the vlog, Arbaz visits Zakir during Ramzan and records a few moments from the room. Interestingly, the hospital space appears spacious and comfortable, almost like a five-star suite, with bright interiors, a large television and cozy seating. Zakir is seen quietly watching cricket and chatting, looking relaxed despite being admitted. His calm appearance reassured some fans, but many still wondered what led to the hospital visit.

Fans flood social media with concern

Soon after the vlog surfaced online, fans began posting messages asking about the comedian’s health. Comments like “Aap theek ho?” and “Get well soon Zakir bhai” quickly filled social media platforms. Since the vlog does not clearly explain why Zakir was hospitalised, the brief clip has left many followers curious and concerned.

His earlier break announcement adds to speculation

The moment has also drawn attention because Zakir Khan had earlier announced that he would be taking a break from work for a few years. The comedian had said he wanted to step away from the spotlight for some time. After seeing him in hospital in the vlog, many fans are now wondering if health reasons could be connected to that decision.

Known for his emotional storytelling and relatable humour, Zakir Khan enjoys a massive fan following across India. While he appears calm in the video, fans are now hoping for an official update about his health and wishing the beloved comedian a speedy recovery.