1.2 kg of gold linked to BRS MLA seized by ED in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 1.2 kg of gold biscuits allegedly linked to BRS Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was seized by Enforcement Directorate sleuths of the Hyderabad unit on Wednesday.

The seizure occurred during an investigation related to an alleged money laundering case. Gold worth Rs 1 crore was discovered in lockers at a State Bank of India branch in Patancheru, reportedly registered under the MLA’s name.

No receipts or documentation regarding the purchase of the gold biscuits were found.

According to a report published in TOI, in addition to seizing the gold biscuits, ED sleuths in Hyderabad also seized documents of approximately 100 real estate properties owned by the MLA, his son Vikram Reddy, his brother Madhusudhan Reddy, and various proxies.

Earlier raids had been conducted on properties associated with the MLA and his family, during which mobile phones belonging to the MLA and his son were seized for forensic examination.

The investigation against the MLA commenced following an FIR filed by Patancheru police regarding alleged illegal mining.