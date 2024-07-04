1.2 kg of gold linked to BRS MLA seized by ED in Hyderabad

No receipts or documentation regarding the purchase of the gold biscuits were found.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th July 2024 10:32 am IST
Gold worth Rs 3.83 crore seized from aircraft lavatory of at Delhi airport: Customs
Representational image

Hyderabad: A total of 1.2 kg of gold biscuits allegedly linked to BRS Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was seized by Enforcement Directorate sleuths of the Hyderabad unit on Wednesday.

The seizure occurred during an investigation related to an alleged money laundering case. Gold worth Rs 1 crore was discovered in lockers at a State Bank of India branch in Patancheru, reportedly registered under the MLA’s name.

No receipts or documentation regarding the purchase of the gold biscuits were found.

MS Education Academy

According to a report published in TOI, in addition to seizing the gold biscuits, ED sleuths in Hyderabad also seized documents of approximately 100 real estate properties owned by the MLA, his son Vikram Reddy, his brother Madhusudhan Reddy, and various proxies.

Earlier raids had been conducted on properties associated with the MLA and his family, during which mobile phones belonging to the MLA and his son were seized for forensic examination.

The investigation against the MLA commenced following an FIR filed by Patancheru police regarding alleged illegal mining.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th July 2024 10:32 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button