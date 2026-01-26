1.61 crore tourists visited J&K last year despite Pahalgam attack: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025 up to November, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday, January 26, commending government efforts to revive tourism after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and floods in August-September.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is among the fastest-growing regions in the country, with its economy estimated to grow by 11 per cent at current prices, driven by sustained government initiatives and strategic policy interventions.

Addressing the main Republic Day function here, the LG said the tourism sector occupies a pivotal position in the economy of the Union territory and was granted the status of an industry in 2020 to attract greater investment.

“Known as the ‘Paradise on Earth’, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025 up to November. While this figure is lower than last year’s 2.36 crore visits (a 32 per cent decline), considering the adverse impact of the Pahalgam incident in April and subsequent floods, sustained and focused efforts of the government have yielded encouraging and resilient outcomes,” Sinha said.

He said the government is making sustained efforts to develop world-class tourist destinations, with financial support from the Union Tourism Ministry and external funding agencies.

“With a vision to explore and unlock new tourism potential, nine new tourist destinations have been identified, and projects are being prepared to develop these sites in accordance with international standards,” Sinha said.

He said the Kashmir Marathon is being developed as a flagship initiative for sports tourism and destination branding, projecting Kashmir as a global hub for sports and wellness tourism.

“The participation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah further reinforced confidence, unity, and projected Kashmir’s image as a safe, open, and welcoming destination. The maiden edition of the Jammu Marathon has been formally launched and is scheduled for March,” the L-G said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir’s economy is estimated to register a growth rate of 11 per cent at current prices. “The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the Union territory is estimated at Rs 2,62,458 crore for 2024-25, up from Rs 2,36,059 crore in 2023-24. This positive trajectory underscores the effectiveness of ongoing economic development strategies, infrastructure expansion, and business-friendly policies,” he said.

He said an industrial transformation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. “Since 2020, 2,227 industrial units in the organised sector, involving an investment of Rs 15,940 crore and generating employment for 73,827 persons, have commenced production.

“Additionally, 1,028 units with a proposed investment of Rs 27,613 crore have initiated groundwork, of which 396 units, with an investment of Rs 9,949 crore, are expected to commence production by March,” the LG said.

He said claims worth Rs 805 crore have been approved under the New Central Sector Scheme. Further, 1,316 Jammu and Kashmir-based startups have been registered on the DPIIT (Startup India) portal, including 471 women-led startups, reflecting growing entrepreneurial momentum and national recognition.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration remains committed to the resettlement and welfare of Kashmiri migrant families.

“A total of 6,000 flats have been sanctioned for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley, against which 3,736 flats have been completed and 3,250 allotted to eligible migrant families. The remaining flats are scheduled for completion by March,” he said, adding that efforts have been made to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT health insurance scheme to migrant families, with more than 1,200 families registered so far.

The LG called upon people of all generations to come together and actively support the government in building Jammu and Kashmir, where youth have equal opportunities, where women-led development drives economic growth and social stability, and where unity, peace, and commitment guide citizens towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

“I assure every citizen that this government, with firm resolve, will continue to create and pursue meaningful opportunities for all, enabling every individual to shape their own destiny and realise new aspirations,” he added.