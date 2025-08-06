Hyderabad: Today, social media helps celebrities stay connected with fans around the world. With millions of followers, their posts reach far and wide. It also shows how powerful their stardom is. One post can create global buzz. And now, something amazing has happened. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone’s Reel Creates History

Deepika recently shared a reel with Hilton Hotels for their campaign “Because it matters where you stay… #HiltonForTheStay” In the video, she is seen relaxing at a Hilton hotel, enjoying her room, attending easy meetings, spending time by the pool, and tasting delicious food.

This simple brand video became a global sensation. It got 1.9 billion views, making it the most-watched reel in the world on Instagram.

Top 10 Most Viewed Reels on Instagram (As of August 2025)

Here’s a look at the most-watched Instagram reels in the world.

1. Deepika Padukone x Hilton Hotels – 1.9 Billion Views

2. Hardik Pandya x BGMI Campaign – 1.6 Billion Views

3. Samsung – Flex Your New Phone Campaign – 1.4 Billion Views

4. BGMI x Ranveer Singh – 877 Million Views

5. Flex Your Phone friendship edition – 840 Million VIews

6. Has anyone seen the ball? By Muhammed Riswan – 554 Million Views

7. It’s just a little cold by Cristiano Ronaldo – 503 Million Views

8. No escape from here (BGMI (feat Rahul Subramanian) – 501 Million Views

9. Khaby Lame Reaction Reel – 476 Million Views

10. Lionel Messi Celebrating World Cup Win – 410 Million Views

Fans were amazed by this record. Many left comments like “Queen for a reason” and “First time I’ve seen a reel with a billion views!” Some even said it might soon reach 2 billion views. The excitement around the reel shows how much love Deepika gets from fans worldwide.

This new record comes just after she was selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026, making her the first Indian actress to get this honour.

She was last seen in Singham Again and will next appear in AA22xA6, a big sci-fi action film with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.