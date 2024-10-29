1 in 4 at risk worldwide: Hyderabad doc shares key tips to prevent strokes

Hyderabad: With October 29 being observed as World Stroke Day, it is time to understand the causes of and preventive methods against strokes.

Hyderabad based Neurologist, Dr Rohit Kumar Bandari has shared tips for prevention of stroke. Addressing the causes of stroke, the doctor said, “A stroke happens when the blood flow to part of the brain is cut off, either by a blocked or ruptured blood vessel. Without the necessary oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to die, which can lead to lasting damage or even death. It’s a medical emergency, and getting help quickly is essential.”

“The frequency of stroke is high as 1 in 4 persons is likely to suffer a stroke in their lifetime,” he told Siasat.com. He then stressed on three major types of stroke including Ischemic stroke, Hemorrhagic stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA).

“Ischemic stroke is the most common type this happens when blood vessels in the brain become blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow,” the Neurologist explained.

Haemorrhagic strokes impact brain as the blood vessel bursts which leads to bleeding in the brain and around it. The TIA is also known as a “mini-stroke,” it’s caused by a temporary blockage that doesn’t lead to permanent damage. However, it’s a warning sign of a future stroke.

The doctor further said, “Strokes can occur due to age and uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, hyper cholesterolemia or bad cholesterol. Excessive alcohol consumption.” These are major risk factors which cause the blood to clot in the brain.

Addressing the identification of stroke symptoms, Dr Bandari said, “There is an acronym called BEFAST, which denotes sudden loss of balance, vision and altered facial asymmetry, deviation of mouth to one side or weakness in the arm and change in the speech.”

Time is essential for detection of the above mentioned symptoms, the earliest a person consults the doctor and the treatment is initiated. Since the theme for World Stroke Day 2024 is sports, the neurologist said, “Sports activity for 30-45 minutes helps control hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol which decreases the risk factors for stroke.”

Addressing a query on recovery chances post stroke the doctor said, “Time is essential in detecting the symptoms of a stroke, once the patient identifies the issue, there is a procedure known as IV Thrombolysis which is effective when administered within 4 hours after the stroke.”

As part of the procedure either Alteplase or Tenecteplase is administered to the patient. In some cases, thrombectomy is deployed to remove the blood clots in the brain. This method can be deployed within 16-24 hours after the onset of stroke symptoms.

Bandari urged people to be aware of the symptoms and approach the doctors at the earliest in case there is a possibility of stroke.