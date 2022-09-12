1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Germany

Frankfurt One man was killed and another one was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Offenbach am Main in western Germany on Sunday evening, according to the regional police headquarters.

The victims were gunned down at around 8:18 p.m. local time in the downtown of the city, said a police spokesman of the police headquarters of Southeast Hesse, which is located in Offenbach am Main, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Ukraine forces tricked Russia with disinformation campaign

The suspected perpetrator is on the run. A large-scale manhunt with a police helicopter is underway, said the police.